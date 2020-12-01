Canada PM Trudeau expresses concern over farmers’ protest in India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday expressed concern about the protest by farmers in India against laws to liberalise farm trade, saying these concerns had been conveyed to the Indian government.

Trudeau made the remarks while participating in a Facebook video interaction organised by Canadian MP Bardish Chagger to mark Gurupurab or the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion. Joining him were Canadian ministers Navdeep Bains, Harjit Sajjan and members of the Sikh community.

In his opening remarks during the interaction, Trudeau said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognising the news coming out of India about the protest by farmers. The situation is concerning and we’re all very worried about family and friends.

“I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we’ve reached out through multiple means directly to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

There was no immediate response to Trudeau’s remarks from Indian officials. People familiar with developments said on condition of anonymity that the comments appeared to be aimed at Canada’s influential Indian-origin diaspora.

Trudeau also referred to the Covid-19 pandemic and said this “is a moment for all of us to pull together”. He added, “We’re going to be there to continue to work together as we are there to help each other out.” He also said it was important to remember Guru Nanak’s teachings of compassion, equality and selfless service, which are at the heart of both Sikhism and Canadian values.

Trudeau is probably the first world leader to comment on the protest by Indian farmers, which entered its fifth day on Monday. The protest is aimed at against a set of laws to liberalise farm trade and open up agricultural markets. The Union government has offered talks to the protestors camping at New Delhi’s borders, but they have insisted on the repeal of the laws.

The comments are unlikely to be seen favourably in New Delhi, especially at a time when both India and Canada have been taking steps to restore normalcy to bilateral ties that were hit by Trudeau’s perceived softness on pro-Khalistan activists in Canada during his first term.