Sections
Home / World News / FATF sword hanging over its head, Pakistan announces sanctions against Taliban

FATF sword hanging over its head, Pakistan announces sanctions against Taliban

Pakistan’s spy agency is accused of hobnobbing with Taliban and patronising it for strategic purposes.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 19:20 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Pakistan is building a case to avoid blacklisting by the FATF. (AP Photo)

Five years after a United Nations resolution sanctioned the Afghani terror group and recommended member states to freeze their assets, Pakistan on Friday announced financial sanctions against the Taliban and key individuals including the head of Haqqani network, associated with the group.

The sanctions are part of Pakistan’s efforts to avoid being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international body that provides a framework against money laundering, terrorist financing, and other threats to the global financial system.

Pakistan is currently on the grey list and has been warned that lack of compliance with the international regulations on terror financing will result in the country being downgraded to the black list. Only Iran and North Korea are currently blacklisted. Blacklisting by FATF isolates a country financially by severely impacting its borrowing credentials.

Islamabad’s sanctions also identified dozens of individuals, including the Taliban’s chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin, the current head of the Haqqani network and the deputy head of the Taliban.



The sanctions also target al-Qaida, the Islamic State affiliate and local terror groups like Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has carried out deadly attacks in Pakistan.

It has been reported that several leaders of the Taliban own businesses and properties in Pakistan. Islamabad’s association with the proscribed group goes back to the 1980s when they were fighting the Soviet invasion in Afghanistan with the backing of Pakistan and the US.

Also Read: BSF shoots down 5 intruders at India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Meanwhile, the Pakistan foreign office said that it is the UNSC Taliban sanctions Committee that deals with sanctions on Taliban and related entities and individuals. Upon any change by the Committee, all states including Pakistan, implement these sanctions which include assets freeze, arms embargo and travel ban.

The Taliban Sanctions Committee has not announced any changes in its sanctions list recently.

The order, issued by Pakistan on Aug 18, 2020 only consolidates and documents the previously announced orders as a procedural measure and does not reflect any change in the sanctions list or sanction measures.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US presidential nominee Joe Biden wishes Indians on Ganesh Chathurthi
Aug 22, 2020 20:20 IST
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Aug 22, 2020 20:16 IST
Donald Trump’s Iran Move at UN Amplifies ‘America First’ Snub of Allies
Aug 22, 2020 20:26 IST
India will be host England in February 2021: Sourav Ganguly
Aug 22, 2020 19:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.