Home / World News / Father shot by his 3-year-old daughter in car; co-passenger charged

The man was driving a car with a woman in the front passenger seat and his daughter in the back seat when he stopped to pick up Jones to take him home, police said in an affidavit.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 06:14 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Memphis Tennessee

Jones climbed into the back seat next to the girl. Jones then took out a handgun and put it down where the girl could reach it. She picked it up and started playing with it before the gun discharged, police said. (HT Archive)

A man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a father by his 3-year-old daughter in a car in Memphis, Tennessee.

Court documents said Allante Jones, 26, has been charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon in the man’s death on Wednesday night.

Jones climbed into the back seat next to the girl. Jones then took out a handgun and put it down where the girl could reach it. She picked it up and started playing with it before the gun discharged, police said.



The man was shot in the head and died at the scene, police said.

“Jones was heard and seen on surveillance footage apologizing for his role in the victim’s death,” the affidavit said.

Jones did not have a permit to carry a gun, police said. An arraignment is scheduled for Friday. Online court records do not show if Jones has a lawyer to speak about the charges on his behalf.

