Fauci says he will take new Pfizer vaccine if FDA approves it

‘If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine,” US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said.

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 07:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci (Reuters File Photo )

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc’s new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: “I’m going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine.”

