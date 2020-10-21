Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / FBI has Hunter Biden laptop, does not believe emails tied to Russia: Reports

FBI has Hunter Biden laptop, does not believe emails tied to Russia: Reports

The emails were allegedly sourced from the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s damaged personal laptop that was dropped off for repairs at a local store in his home state of Delaware.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 12:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Washington

The report said on Tuesday that the FBI agrees with the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s assessment that the emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign (Shutterstock)

The FBI is in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop that contains controversial emails regarding his overseas business dealings and they do not believe they are tied to a Russian disinformation campaign, FOX News reported.

The report said on Tuesday that the FBI agrees with the Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe’s assessment that the emails are not part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published an article containing two emails that Hunter Biden had purportedly received from a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma when he was its employee. In the May 2014 email, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi asked Hunter Biden to “use [his] influence” to support the Ukrainian company politically. In another email, dated April 2015, he thanked Biden Jr. for arranging a meeting with his father for him.

The emails were allegedly sourced from the hard drive of Hunter Biden’s damaged personal laptop that was dropped off for repairs at a local store in his home state of Delaware. If proven to be authentic, they would challenge Joe Biden’s campaign claims that he had never had anything to do with his son’s business dealings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s shaky victory at United Nations elections reveals its great fall
Oct 21, 2020 12:22 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Nitish Kumar mentally, physically tired: RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar polls
Oct 21, 2020 12:04 IST
After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST

latest news

Poland’s increasing homophobic stance terminates its ties with Irish town
Oct 21, 2020 12:40 IST
Calcutta high court partially eases order declaring Durga Puja pandals ‘no entry zones’
Oct 21, 2020 12:38 IST
Why NCW chief Rekha Sharma came under Twitter fire
Oct 21, 2020 12:36 IST
Amazon to let employees work from home through June 2021
Oct 21, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.