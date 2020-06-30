Sections
FCC designates China's Huawei, ZTE as national security threats

FCC designates China’s Huawei, ZTE as national security threats

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 22:49 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Niyati Singh,

The Federal Communications Commission designated Huawei Technologies Co. and ZTE Corp. as national security threats, a step toward driving the Chinese manufacturers from the U.S. market where small rural carriers rely on their cheap network equipment. (Reuters file photo)

The action means money from federal subsidies used by many small rural carriers may no longer be used to buy or maintain equipment produced by the companies, the FCC said in a news release.

