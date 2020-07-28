Sections
FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitisers amid Covid-19 pandemic

FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitisers amid Covid-19 pandemic

Last week the agency issued a warning letter to Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV for marketing sanitiser containing more than 80% methanol and falsely claiming that it was “FDA approved”.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 06:00 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

A member sanitizes their hands as they enter a GoodLife Fitness Centers Inc. gym on its first day of reopening in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada on July 17, 2020. (Bloomberg File Photo )

US health officials are warning Americans again to avoid a growing list of imported hand sanitisers that may be contaminated with the toxic chemical methanol.

The Food and Drug Administration said Monday there have been increasing reports of injury due to people using-- sometimes ingesting—the unauthorised sanitisers, which can lead to blindness, heart problems and death.

The active ingredient that kills germs in legitimate sanitisers is ethyl alcohol, which is consumable. But some Mexican companies have been replacing it with poisonous methanol, or wood alcohol, which is used in antifreeze.

The FDA first issued a consumer warning about the products last month.



Last week the agency issued a warning letter to Mexican manufacturer Eskbiochem SA de CV for marketing sanitiser containing more than 80% methanol and falsely claiming that it was “FDA approved”. The FDA has posted a “do-not-use” list of more than 80 sanitisers on its website and blocked their importation. The agency said it is working with retailers to recall products remaining on US store shelves. The illegitimate gels generally don’t list methanol as an ingredient on their packaging.

