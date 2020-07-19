Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang

Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang

China’s Xinjiang province has now moved on to offer free coronavirus tests. Malls and hotels here have been shut and housing compounds locked down.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 13:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: A man wearing a protective suit uses his phone at Beijing's international airport. (AFP)

While the coronavirus epidemic is wreaking havoc across the world with over 14 million people infected worldwide, the original epicentre China may be heading toward a second wave of outbreak. Fears of an outbreak loom in China’s Xinjiang province which has now moved on to offer free coronavirus tests. Malls and hotels here have been shut and housing compounds locked down.

The local government on Saturday said that the testing will be carried out in two phases in Urumqi where China’s 13 locally-transmitted virus cases were found, Bloomberg reported. The city of has 30 confirmed cases and 41 asymptomatic carriers since it reported its first infection in five months on July 15.

Also read: How to deal with dengue during Covid-19? States come up with new protocols

Those who came in contact with the confirmed and suspected cases will be the first ones to get tested followed by residents in other housing compounds, government and civil servant in the second phase of testing.

Meanwhile, China reported 16 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the country’s National Health Commission said on Sunday. 13 of these are local cases while the rest are imported. China registered 42 asymptomatic coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the commission stated. Capital city Beijing, on the other hand, reported no new confirmed domestically transmitted Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as per the municipal health commission.



China, the original epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, reported its first case around December 2019. In a matter of months, the country reported a spurt in cases which went up to over 80,000. By the time Beijing said it has reached its virus peak, the infection had already travelled across the world and assumed the form of a pandemic. The World Health Organization described it as a global health crisis. Europe soon became the next epicentre with countries like Italy, Spain and the UK reporting massive rise in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. Cases also began to rise in the United States which is the worst-hit country at the moment followed by Brazil and India at the third spot.

(With inputs from agencies)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Steroid contains benefits to fight Covid-19; immune cells ‘remember’ virus
Jul 19, 2020 13:06 IST
91-year-old Kuwait’s ruler hospitalised, crown prince steps in
Jul 19, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: China may be heading towards a second Covid-19 outbreak and all the latest news
Jul 19, 2020 12:58 IST
Thieves dined on mutton before stealing from Covid patient’s home in Jamshedpur
Jul 19, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.