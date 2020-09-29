Sections
Fed's Williams sees about three years for full US recovery

Fed’s Williams sees about three years for full US recovery

“We want to get back to maximum employment as soon as possible,” New York Fed President John Williams said.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar,

A police officer keeps watch in front of the US Federal Reserve in Washington. (Reuters File Photo )

The US recovery from the coronavirus-linked recession has been more robust than expected, a top Federal Reserve policymaker said on Tuesday, though he added it could be about three years before the economy regains its strength.

“We want to get back to maximum employment as soon as possible,” New York Fed President John Williams said, adding that the economy would be strong and close to full employment “in about three years time.”

Still, he added, “there’s clearly a lot of unknowns” about the next few years.

