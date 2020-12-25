FedEX, Innomar Strategies starts Moderna Covid vaccine distribution in Canada

Sections
FedEx and Innomar Strategies have been hired by Canada to provide logistical support on vaccine delivery. Canada has so far reported 528,354 cases of Covid-19, including 14,597 deaths.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 05:45 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma,

The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. (Reuters file photo)

FedEx Corp’s Canadian subsidiary and Innomar Strategies, a Canada-based unit of U.S. drug distributor AmerisourceBergen Corp said on Thursday they have started to distribute Moderna Inc’s Covid-19 vaccine across Canada.

The government separately announced on Thursday that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine had arrived in Canada. It approved the vaccine on Wednesday and said it expects 168,000 doses by end of 2020.

