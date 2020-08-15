FIR against Saba Qamar, Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed for shooting song inside mosque in Lahore

Sections
Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:52 IST

By Imtiaz Ahmad | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Islamabad

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar in a still from film Hindi Medium.

A police complaint has been filed against Pakistani actor Sama Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed for shooting a music video inside a mosque in Lahore.

The complaint has been filed by Farhat Manzoor, an advocate, who said that the act of filming a music video inside the Wazir Khan mosque has hurt the religious sentiments of the public.

She also appealed for stern action against the mosque administration for allowing the video to be shot in the premises.

Qamar is a known name in India too and has appeared in films like Hindi Medium (with Irrfan Khan) and Manto.



Both Saeed and Qamar have apologised on social media after the controversy around the video. Saeed has also directed the video.

“We realise what has happened over the past few days has hurt your sentiments deeply,” he said in a video message. “We as Muslims, as decent human beings and as artists will never, ever trivialise or condone disrespect to Islam or any other religion, race, caste, colour or creed. If we have unknowingly hurt anyone’s sentiments we apologise to you all with all our heart.”

Talking about the song, Saeed said, “Saba Qamar and I had recently filmed a nikah sequence at Wazir Khan Mosque which created a big misunderstanding and hurt the emotions of a lot of people.”

He said that many thought they were acting in a dance sequence, which wasn’t true.

