Fires set, windows shattered in Virginia in solidarity with protestors of Portland

Virginia State Police and Richmond police worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators late Saturday.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 12:13 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Richmond

Weeks of nationwide unrest have struck several US cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. (AFP)

A city dump truck was set on fire as protesters faced off with police in Virginia’s capital during a demonstration in support of protesters on the other side of the country in Portland, Oregon.

Virginia State Police and Richmond police worked to clear the crowd of a several hundred demonstrators late Saturday. City police declared an “unlawful assembly” around 11pm, and what appeared to be tear gas was deployed to disperse the group.

Protesters had been planning for days the demonstration that was called “Richmond Stands with Portland,” news outlets reported, in an apparent reaction to ongoing tensions between protesters and US agents at the federal courthouse in Oregon’s largest city.

Weeks of nationwide unrest have struck several US cities since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.



Saturday’s protest in Richmond started at a park and then demonstrators marched to police headquarters, according to news outlets.

Police tweeted a photo of rocks, batteries and other items the department said were thrown at its officers during the protest. A video also showed an officer extinguishing a mattress on fire in the middle of a road.

Glass windows were also shattered at a Chipotle restaurant and a Virginia Commonwealth University dorm, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

