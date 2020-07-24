Sections
Home / World News / Fires triple in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands in 2020 compared to 2019

Fires triple in Brazil’s Pantanal wetlands in 2020 compared to 2019

Brazil’s national space agency, INPE, identified 3,506 fires from January 1 to July 22 in the Pantanal, a 192 percent increase from 2019 and the most for the period since records began in 1998.

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 09:07 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Rio de Janeiro

The Pantanal, which stretches from Brazil into Paraguay and Bolivia, is home to an immense wealth of biodiversity. (AFP file photo)

The number of forest fires in the Pantanal, the world’s largest tropical wetlands, has nearly tripled in 2020 compared to the same period last year, according to satellite data released Thursday.

Brazil’s national space agency, INPE, identified 3,506 fires from January 1 to July 22 in the Pantanal, a 192 percent increase from 2019 and the most for the period since records began in 1998.

The trend is all the more troubling given that 2019 already saw a six-fold increase in fires in the region across the full year.

The space agency’s map of the Pantanal currently shows a rash of red dots representing fires.



The Pantanal, which stretches from Brazil into Paraguay and Bolivia, is home to an immense wealth of biodiversity.

It sits at the southern edge of the Amazon rainforest, which has also been hit hard by fires so far this year.

Last month was the worst June for forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon in 13 years, with 2,248 of them.

Environmentalists accuse Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right climate change skeptic, of attacking the country’s vital natural resources with policies promoting agriculture and mining on protected lands.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Residents at quarantine centre in Assam sing, dance to keep spirits high
Jul 24, 2020 09:27 IST
Gold heads for best week in 3 months on US-China woes
Jul 24, 2020 09:25 IST
Sensex down 275 points at 37,865 in opening session, Nifty at 11,150
Jul 24, 2020 09:27 IST
‘I would have killed Vikas Dubey for what he did to cops’, says his wife
Jul 24, 2020 09:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.