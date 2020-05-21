Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / First copies of Gilead’s Covid-19 drug to start selling in Bangladesh

First copies of Gilead’s Covid-19 drug to start selling in Bangladesh

Beximco will sell each vial for at least $71.

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:11 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Two ampules of Ebola drug Remdesivir are pictured during a news conference at the University Hospital Eppendorf (UKE) in Hamburg, Germany. (REUTERS)

Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd. said it has become the world’s first company to start selling the generic version of Gilead Sciences Inc.’s antiviral drug on mounting urgency to treat the infection caused by the deadly coronavirus across the developing world.

The Dhaka-based Beximco, which counts Norges Bank as one of its investors, will sell remdesivir for about 6,000 taka ($71) a vial to private clinics but will give it free to state-run hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, Rabbur Reza, chief operating officer at the company, said in an interview. A critically ill Covid-19 patient will need at least six vials, he said.

Bangladesh can produce generic versions of patented drugs under World Trade Organization provisions that grant least developed countries a waiver from seeking licenses. Remdesivir was cleared by U.S. drug regulator for emergency use in Covid-19 patients, becoming the first medication backed by early clinical data to be made available to fight the novel pathogen.

‘Receiving Queries’



“We’re also receiving queries from other countries,” Reza said. “The drug will not be supplied through traditional distribution channels. If some governments need our drug, we’ll export it.”



Bangladesh had more than 26,000 infected cases as of Wednesday, while the disease had killed 386, according to data from Johns Hopkins University

The United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool, which is helping Gilead find partners, contacted Beximco asking if it was interested in the voluntary licensing for remdesivir, said Reza. Beximco is waiting to hear back, he said.

A Gilead representative didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Gilead has since licensed five companies including Cipla Ltd. and Mylan NV in India and Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd. in Pakistan to make generic versions of the drug and sell in 127 countries.

Norway’s Norges Bank, the world’s biggest sovereign fund, controls 3% of Beximco, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Beximco will sell the drug under the brand name bemsivir, according to a statement from the company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 3 more deaths, Covid-19 fatalities rise to 150 in Rajasthan
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
Pak has to learn to live with Covid-19, says Imran; tally crosses 48,000
May 21, 2020 13:43 IST
No clear sign that worst is over for global trade, Asian data shows
May 21, 2020 13:41 IST
Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off her long hair, watch
May 21, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.