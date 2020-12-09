Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / First electric air taxis set to fly in Singapore by 2023

First electric air taxis set to fly in Singapore by 2023

Volocopter completed a demonstration flight over Singapore’s Marina Bay area in October last year, and the first commercial route is likely to fly tourists over the same district, offering spectacular views of the skyline, the company said. Later services could including cross-border journeys.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 16:18 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni,

Singapore is set to host the world’s first electric-powered air taxi service by the end of 2023, according to Volocopter GmbH, which is developing the vertical-takeoff craft. (Bloomberg )

Singapore is set to host the world’s first electric-powered air taxi service by the end of 2023, according to Volocopter GmbH, which is developing the vertical-takeoff craft.

The German manufacturer is committed to starting operations within three years once it completes flight trials, evaluation and certification in collaboration with the city-state, it said in a statement Wednesday. Tickets for a 15-minute trip costing 300 euros ($364) are already on sale.

Volocopter completed a demonstration flight over Singapore’s Marina Bay area in October last year, and the first commercial route is likely to fly tourists over the same district, offering spectacular views of the skyline, the company said. Later services could including cross-border journeys.

Singapore is at the forefront of plans to introduce flying taxis thanks to a more welcoming regulatory regime than in some other countries. While the craft could replace helicopters and light aircraft on some routes, they’d also be small and nimble enough to fly deep within cities and land with minimal space.



“Singapore is renowned for its leading role in adapting and living new technologies,” Volocopter Chief Executive Officer Florian Reuter said, adding that local capabilities in battery research, material science and route validation for autonomous operations will be central to the project.

Volocopter, which counts computer chip manufacturer Intel Corp. and automakers Daimler AG and Geely as investors, plans to set up a team of 50 pilots, engineers and operations specialists to support the Singapore flights.

The craft will initially carry a pilot and one customer, though services could switch to two passengers once approvals for autonomous operation are received. Ticket prices should fall sharply once flights become more widely available, according to Volocopter.

Obtaining necessary approvals from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency will be a prerequisite for flights, the company said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Ready to give written assurance on continuing MSP’: Govt in proposal to protesting farmers
Dec 09, 2020 16:06 IST
Jaishankar calls out China, cites 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Dec 09, 2020 16:34 IST
Rajasthan, Telangana and Arunachal poll results show people prefer BJP: Javadekar
Dec 09, 2020 16:13 IST
Low carbon recovery from Covid-19 slowdown can solve climate crisis: Report
Dec 09, 2020 16:21 IST

latest news

BJP brass steps in to stall Tripura CM’s public meeting amid infighting
Dec 09, 2020 16:37 IST
ED files charge sheet in UPA-era Embraer defence deal; says commission were paid for contract
Dec 09, 2020 16:37 IST
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to Covid-19 shot
Dec 09, 2020 16:36 IST
Carols for UK royals as they gather at Windsor to thank volunteers
Dec 09, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.