First Europeans likely to be vaccinated this year, EU Commission head

“Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Brussels

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (AP)

The head of the European Commission said on Tuesday that the EU drug regulator’s decision to bring forward its possible approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to Dec. 21 could allow Europeans to be vaccinates as soon as this year.

“Likely that the first Europeans will be vaccinated before end 2020,” Ursula von der Leyen wrote on Twitter after a decision by the European Medicines Agency to hold an extraordinary meeting on the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 21, before a previously planned meeting on Dec. 29.

