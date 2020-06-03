Sections
Home / World News / First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes

First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes

The 46-year-old man was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pose beside a statue of Pope John Paul II as they visit the Saint John Paul II National Shrine in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner (REUTERS)

US First Lady Melania Trump has urged people to obey curfew, clear streets and spend time with their loved ones, in the wake of violent protests sparked across the country by the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd.

The 46-year-old man was handcuffed and pinned to the ground in Minneapolis on May 25 by a white police officer who kneeled on his neck as he gasped for breath.

“As the night approaches I urge all citizens to obey the curfews, clear the streets & stay inside to spend time with loved ones,” Melania Trump said on Tuesday.

“All cities, communities and citizens deserve to be kept safe and that can only be done if we work together towards healing and peace,” the First Lady said in a tweet.



A day earlier she had said that she was saddened to see “our country and communities being damaged and vandalized.” In a tweet, Melania Trump asked everyone to protest peacefully and focus on taking care of one another and healing the great nation.

In one of her tweets, she asked Americans not to turn violent during their protests.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence. I’ve seen our citizens unify and take care of one another through Covid-19 and we can’t stop now,” she said.

“My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers and healing,” Melania Trump said.

On Tuesday she joined President Donald Trump in visiting the Saint John Paul II National Shrine. The First Couple laid a ceremonial wreath and observe a moment of remembrance under the Statue of Saint John Paul II. The President and First Lady also visited the Luminous Mysteries Chapel, John Paul II Blood Relic, and the Madonna Icon.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘There is no doubt’: Razzaq says India lost intentionally to England in WC
Jun 03, 2020 10:33 IST
Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi on late actor’s wedding anniversary, Sushmita shares glimpse of her acting comeback
Jun 03, 2020 10:25 IST
Coronavirus now less fatal, 90% patients have mild symptoms: AIIMS Director
Jun 03, 2020 10:24 IST
First Lady Melania Trump asks people to stay inside their homes
Jun 03, 2020 10:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.