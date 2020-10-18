Fitness influencer, who believed Covid-19 doesn’t exist, dies from the virus

Sections
A 33-year-old Ukrainian fitness influencer, Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who once thought that the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) does not exist has died from the virus. His ex-wife Sofia Stuzhuk confirmed the news of Stuzhuk’s death on her Instagram profile.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 13:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Kaleem Ullah Fasihi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, died of Covid-19. (Pic: Instagram)

After Stuzhuk was rushed back to the hospital, Sofia said he was in a “grave condition” and unconscious. She told her followers that he had “problems with his cardiovascular system... his heart is not coping. His state is extremely grave. No-one can do anything with this,” Sky News reported.

“I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now,” she added. She later announced his death, saying, “Dima is no longer with us. His heart could not stand”.

Stuzhuk had shared his experience with his 1.1 million followers on his Instagram handle on October 15. He wrote, “I also thought that there was no Covid… Until I got sick”. “COVID-19 DISEASE IS NOT EPHEME (short-lived)! And heavy,” he had said.

Stuzhuk developed breathing problems and stomach-ache while he was in Turkey. After returning from Turkey, he tested positive for Covid-19 and was subsequently admitted to a hospital. After eight days of hospitalisation, the body-building enthusiast was allowed for home treatment on October 15. Next day, he died of the virus.

