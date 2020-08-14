Sections
Home / World News / Five dead, 38 missing after torrential rain causes landslide in Nepal

Five dead, 38 missing after torrential rain causes landslide in Nepal

“We have found five bodies from the debris after the landslide swept houses this morning at around 6:30. Around 38 people are unaccounted for while eight have sustained serious injuries during the incident,” Pratap Lama, Ward chief of Lama Tole, confirmed ANI.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 15:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kathmandu

The landslide has swept more than one dozen houses in Jugal-2 Lama Tole here, Lama added. (ANI file photo)

At least five people have died and 38 went missing after torrential rain caused a landslide in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal on Friday early morning.

The landslide has swept more than one dozen houses in Jugal-2 Lama Tole here, Lama added.

