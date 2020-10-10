Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France

Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 22:45 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Agence France-Presse

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

Five people were killed after a tourist plane and a microlight aircraft collided in western France, the local government said on Saturday.

The small microlight carrying two people collided with a DA40 tourist plane with three people onboard around 4:30pm (1430 GMT) in Loches, Indre-et-Loire prefecture, Nadia Seghier, a local government official, told AFP.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras gang rape case to be probed by CBI, Centre issues notification
Oct 10, 2020 22:33 IST
Donald Trump to hold 2 more rallies next week in Pennsylvania and Iowa
Oct 10, 2020 22:52 IST
Five killed after tourist plane, microlight collide in west France
Oct 10, 2020 22:45 IST
Karauli priest’s family, villagers end protest after compensation assurance
Oct 10, 2020 20:26 IST

latest news

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Vaar: Salman announces Nikki as confirmed contestant
Oct 10, 2020 23:04 IST
World Bank sees sub-Saharan Africa’s GDP rebounding
Oct 10, 2020 23:02 IST
Covid-19 impact: 100 industrial units withdraw power connections in Noida
Oct 10, 2020 23:01 IST
Republic TV’s CFO doesn’t appear in fake TRP case; police summon CEO, 2 others
Oct 10, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.