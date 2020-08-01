Sections
Home / World News / Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 16 including children

Flash flooding in Afghanistan kills 16 including children

Heavy floods hit the Khewa district, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarharn province. He added that four others were wounded in the incident.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 13:34 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Kabul

Summer often brings heavy rainfalls in eastern Afghanistan. Flash floods in the region often leave hundreds of people dead and many more injured every year. (AP)

Flash flooding in eastern Afghanistan killed at least 16 people after heavy rains swept parts of a mountainous area, an Afghan official said Saturday.

Heavy floods hit the Khewa district, said Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the governor of Nangarharn province. He added that four others were wounded in the incident.

The majority of the victims are children, said Khogyani, He added that a team has been sent to the area to help with emergency services following the foul weather.

The flash floods damaged dozens of homes, the spokesman added.



Summer often brings heavy rainfalls in eastern Afghanistan. Flash floods in the region often leave hundreds of people dead and many more injured every year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vietnam reports third death, more cases linked to hospital
Aug 01, 2020 13:48 IST
Sonu Sood in tears on The Kapil Sharma Show as migrant workers thank him
Aug 01, 2020 13:42 IST
Tribal Day to be a public holiday in Rajasthan
Aug 01, 2020 13:39 IST
School children in Odisha climb water tank to bridge digital divide on education
Aug 01, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.