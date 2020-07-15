Sections
Home / World News / Flooded southern China braces for more storms

Flooded southern China braces for more storms

In some good news, the water level in China’s biggest freshwater lake began to recede after setting a record Monday.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 16:29 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai, Beijing

Chinese soldiers build a temporary embankment to contain Poyang Lake which has reached a record level threatening to flood Lushan city in central China's Jiangxi. (AP)

Heavy rain is forecast for five more days in the Yangtze River basin, China’s meteorological agency said Wednesday, in a region already devastated by flooding this year.

At least 141 people have been reported dead or missing across the nation.

In some good news, the water level in China’s biggest freshwater lake began to recede after setting a record Monday.

Soldiers have built temporary embankments to try to prevent Poyang Lake from overflowing into Lushan city in southeastern China’s Jiangxi province.



The seasonal flooding has forced 1.5 million people to evacuate so far this month, the official People’s Daily newspaper said, citing the Ministry of Emergency Management. Floodwaters have inundated villages, cities and farms in many parts of southern China.

The Agriculture Ministry, declaring its second highest emergency response level, has sent teams to Jiangxi and four other provinces to help with disaster relief and minimize the damage.

Rain was forecast Wednesday for nine provinces, the national meteorological agency said. Sichuan province in the southwest could see 10 to 12 centimeters (4 to 5 inches) of rain per hour.

This month’s flooding forced a rare two-day delay for college entrance exams for more than 2,000 students on the Yangtze River in Anhui province. The tests are supposed to be taken by students nationwide on the same days.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Former coach explains why Kohli has ‘best possible team in Indian history’
Jul 15, 2020 17:12 IST
Twelve frontline Covid-19 workers have died in Bengal: Mamata Banerjee
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Covid-19 and the future of keeping fit
Jul 15, 2020 17:09 IST
Three-day lockdown in Goa from Friday to curb Covid-19 spread
Jul 15, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.