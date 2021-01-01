Florida becomes 3rd US state to report new Covid-19 variant case

Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to recieve the Covid-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida. (via REUTERS)

Florida on Friday reported its first case of the new coronavirus strain that was discovered in the United Kingdom (UK), making it the third US state to report the virus variant.

“Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK Covid-19 variant in Martin County. The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing Covid-19 mitigation,” Florida Department of Health wrote in a tweet.

“At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the Florida Department of Health wrote in another tweet.

The new strain, called B.1.1.7, was first detected in Colorado and California this week, the Hill reported.

Citing the health experts and pharmaceutical companies, The Hill reported that Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is believed to be effective against the new strain, though more testing is being conducted to confirm its efficacy. However, it is more infectious, it is not believed to cause more severe symptoms or be more deadly.

The new coronavirus strain was first found in the United Kingdom.