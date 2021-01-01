Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Florida becomes 3rd US state to report new Covid-19 variant case

Florida becomes 3rd US state to report new Covid-19 variant case

Florida Department of Health said that the individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel.

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 14:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav, Florida

Hundreds wait in line at Lakes Park Regional Library to recieve the Covid-19 vaccine in Fort Myers, Florida. (via REUTERS)

Florida on Friday reported its first case of the new coronavirus strain that was discovered in the United Kingdom (UK), making it the third US state to report the virus variant.

“Florida has evidence of the first identified case of the UK Covid-19 variant in Martin County. The individual is a male in his 20s with no history of travel. The Department is working with the CDC on this investigation. We encourage all to continue practicing Covid-19 mitigation,” Florida Department of Health wrote in a tweet.

“At this time, experts anticipate little to no impact on the effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the Florida Department of Health wrote in another tweet.

The new strain, called B.1.1.7, was first detected in Colorado and California this week, the Hill reported.

Citing the health experts and pharmaceutical companies, The Hill reported that Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is believed to be effective against the new strain, though more testing is being conducted to confirm its efficacy. However, it is more infectious, it is not believed to cause more severe symptoms or be more deadly.

The new coronavirus strain was first found in the United Kingdom.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers continue protests, say no question of withdrawing 2 demands
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
India lodges protest with Pakistan over Hindu temple’s demolition
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
TMC Foundation Day: Mamata Banerjee thanks ‘Maa-Mati-Manush’, party workers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Delhi: Exits to 4 Metro stations closed to control New Year’s Day crowds
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Virat and Anushka celebrate New Year with Hardik and Natasa. See photos
by HT Entertainment Desk
PM Modi shares poem titled ‘The Sun Has Just Risen’ on New Year’s Day
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
4 more test positive of Covid-19 UK strain, tally reaches 29
Kriti reveals New Year resolution, will write her thoughts in a journal
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.