Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Florida man bitten by shark, walks home bleeding

Florida man bitten by shark, walks home bleeding

Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesman Kim Savage said a man had been admitted Tuesday and the wound was confirmed to have been a shark bite.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:23 IST

By Associated Press, Siesta Key Florida

WTVT reported a woman called 911 and said the 39-year-old man had been bitten on his hand and arm and was bleeding profusely. She was heard reassuring him “everything’s going to be OK.” (AP)

A Florida man was bitten by a shark and walked home bleeding where a woman called 911 and had him taken to a hospital.

News outlets reported the man was swimming in the waters off Siesta Key, Florida, when the attack happened.

WTVT reported a woman called 911 and said the 39-year-old man had been bitten on his hand and arm and was bleeding profusely. She was heard reassuring him “everything’s going to be OK.”

Sarasota Memorial Hospital spokesman Kim Savage said a man had been admitted Tuesday and the wound was confirmed to have been a shark bite, but she said she could not provide any more details on his condition or personal information.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
by Shishir Gupta
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Chandigarh Housing Board set to launch group housing scheme at IT Park
by Hillary Victor
Licence for realty project cancelled over pending due of Rs 22 crore
by Abhishek Behl
14 people convicted of terrorism charges for Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in France
by Associated Press | Posted by Srivatsan K C
DTCP seeks report on status of unauthorised colonies in Bhondsi
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.