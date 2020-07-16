Sections
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000

Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000

Florida’s rolling seven-day average for Covid-19 deaths has increased to 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:06 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Fort Lauderdale

Guests get their temperature taken as they arrive to attend the official re-opening day of Epcot at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., on Wednesday. (AP Photo )

Florida reported more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases Wednesday and reached 300,000 total infections.

Florida has 10,181 confirmed cases and a total of 301,810 since the outbreak began there March 1. The state confirmed 112 deaths -- the third time in the last seven days its eclipsed 100 – and 4,626 total Covid-19 deaths.

Florida’s rolling seven-day average for deaths has increased to 92 per day, triple the 31 posted a month ago.

As of Tuesday, Florida had the No. 2 death rate in the United States, slightly behind Texas.



When the coronavirus was ravaging New York three months ago, it recorded 799 deaths on April 9 and a top seven-day average of 763 deaths on April 14.

