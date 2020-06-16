Sections
Home / World News / For Syrian family with 16 children, life at Turkish border only gets harder

For Syrian family with 16 children, life at Turkish border only gets harder

Providing for 16 children including four sets of twins is only getting harder for Ahmad Yassin al-Ali and his wife Fawza Umri, Syrians who were forced to flee their home nearly a decade ago and are now crammed into a tent at the Turkish border.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 23:33 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Idlib Syria

Ahmad Yassin al-Ali walks next to his children outside their tent, at Atmeh camp, near the Turkish border, Syria June 13, 2020. (Reuters photo)

Providing for 16 children including four sets of twins is only getting harder for Ahmad Yassin al-Ali and his wife Fawza Umri, Syrians who were forced to flee their home nearly a decade ago and are now crammed into a tent at the Turkish border.

Ali, whose wife is eight months pregnant with more twins, says the little money he can scrape together gathering and selling scrap plastic buys less and less, reflecting soaring prices caused by the collapse of Syria’s currency.

“Two of my children help me. The days I can sell, I buy bread, potatoes and tomatoes,” Ali said. “Because of the collapse of the Syrian currency, prices have increased to the point where we don’t have the money to buy food and bread.”

The opposition-held area where Ali, 35, and his family live in Idlib falls outside President Bashar al-Assad’s control, but the pound is still used there.



The U.N. agency OCHA says the halving of its value since the beginning of May has pushed the price of basic necessities to record highs and further out of reach of the 4 million people in the area.

Umri, 35, says the recent Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan, was a time for despair rather than celebration. “I hated my life,” she said.

One of their daughters suffers from hearing difficulties and is unable to speak, and another is paralysed on one side, but they cannot afford medical treatment.

“Food is a big problem for us. We cannot buy vegetables and most days they eat bread and nothing else,” she said.

The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people, uprooting more than 6.6 million in Syria and forcing 5.5 million to flee to neighbouring countries.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.