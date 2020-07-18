Sections
Foreign ministers of China, Russia oppose ‘US unilateralism’ in phone call: Report

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and China have increased over China’s imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong, an ongoing trade war and handling of Covid-19.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:03 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Beijing

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (REUTERS)

The foreign ministers of China and Russia held a telephone conversation on Friday, in which they opposed “US unilateralism”, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi told Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Beijing felt the United States was reviving a “Cold War mentality” in its policy toward China, according to the report. It quoted Lavrov as saying that Russia opposed unilateralism in international affairs.

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and China have increased over China’s imposition of its national security law in Hong Kong, an ongoing trade war between the two economies and their handling of the coronavirus outbreak, among other diplomatic rifts.

