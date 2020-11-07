Sections
Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

Former Afghan TV presenter killed in explosion in Kabul

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims was not immediately known, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 12:52 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kabul

The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress. (AP file photo. Representative image)

A bomb attached to the vehicle of a former presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV exploded early on Saturday, killing the journalist and two other civilians, Kabul police said.

The death of Yama Siawash is being investigated and the identity of the other victims was not immediately known, said police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz. No one has immediately claimed responsibility.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months with an attack last week on Kabul University that killed 22 people, many of them students. The Islamic State affiliate claimed that attack as well as another assault on an educational institution on October 24, also in the capital, that killed 24 people.

The surge in violent attacks comes even as government negotiators and the Taliban are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan. The two sides have made little progress.



The talks were part of a negotiated agreement between the United States and the Taliban to allow US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, ending 19 years of military engagement.

According to initial reports, Siawash was near his home when the bomb attached to his car exploded. An eyewitness, Mohammad Rafi, said Siawash’s father and brother were the first to reach the vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

Rafi said all three of those killed were inside the car.

Siawash was a former TV presenter who anchored political programmes on TOLO TV.

