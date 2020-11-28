Sections
Home / World News / Former head of CIA calls assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist ‘criminal and reckless act’

Former head of CIA calls assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist ‘criminal and reckless act’

John Brennan said he did not know who was to blame for the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:19 IST

By Agence-France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Washington

Protesters burn the U.S. and Israeli flags during a demonstration against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. (REUTERS)

The former head of the CIA labelled the assassination of a top Iranian nuclear scientist on Friday a “criminal” act that risks inflaming conflict in the region. John Brennan said he did not know who was to blame for the murder of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

“This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict,” Brennan said in a series of tweets. “I do not know whether a foreign government authorised or carried out the murder of Fakhrizadeh,” he said. “Such an act of state-sponsored terrorism would be a flagrant violation of international law & encourage more governments to carry out lethal attacks against foreign officials.”

