Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Former IMF chief Rodrigio Rato acquitted in Spanish bank trial

Former IMF chief Rodrigio Rato acquitted in Spanish bank trial

Rato, who headed the International Monetary Fund from 2004 to 2007, led the merger in 2010 of several struggling banks into Bankia.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:00 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Madrid

The image of a smiling Rato ringing the bell and sipping champagne on July 20, 2011 to mark the start of Bankia’s listing has since become a symbol of the scandal. (AFP file photo)

Former IMF chief Rodrigo Rato and all other defendants put on trial on accusations of fraud and falsifying the books in the 2011 stock listing of Spain’s Bankia bank were acquitted on Tuesday.

The court said bank’s stock listing had received approvals “from all necessary institutions”.

The listing was very popular among small investors, who lost their shirts when the Spanish state had to nationalise the bank the following year and inject 22 billion euros ($25.7 billion) to keep it from collapsing.

Rato, who headed the International Monetary Fund from 2004 to 2007, led the merger in 2010 of several struggling banks into Bankia.



The image of a smiling Rato ringing the bell and sipping champagne on July 20, 2011 to mark the start of Bankia’s listing has since become a symbol of the scandal.

More than 300,000 small shareholders bought share packages for a minimum of 1,000 euros, attracted by a major advertising campaign and the profits boasted by the bank.

But in 2012, after a disastrous year that saw its share value collapse, the bank admitted that in the year it listed it had actually made a loss of close to three billion euros.

In addition to bailing out Bankia the Spanish state also had to seek an EU rescue plan for the nation’s entire banking sector as investor confidence had been shaken.

During his trial Rato said Spain’s central bank was fully aware of everything that went on in Bankia.

Rato was economy minister and deputy prime minister in the conservative government of Jose Maria Aznar from 1996 to 2004, before going on to head the IMF.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 14:47 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 14:59 IST
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Sep 29, 2020 11:12 IST

latest news

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls on November 3: EC
Sep 29, 2020 15:17 IST
Malta okay with Prince George keeping shark tooth gifted by Attenborough
Sep 29, 2020 15:14 IST
India looking to store oil overseas in US, says oil minister Pradhan
Sep 29, 2020 15:14 IST
Aftab: When the result came positive, for a few minutes I was shocked
Sep 29, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.