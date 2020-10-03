Sections
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie Tweeted.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:56 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Reuters

Chris Christie, former Governor of New Jersey, has tested positive for coronavirus (Reuters image)

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie wrote.

