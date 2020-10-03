Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus
“I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two,” Christie Tweeted.
Updated: Oct 03, 2020 21:56 IST
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has tested positive for coronavirus and will be receiving medical attention, Christie wrote on Twitter on Saturday.
