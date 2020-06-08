Former Pak PM tests positive for Covid-19, overall tally crosses 1,00,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man wearing a protective face mask gestures while shopping amid the rush of people outside an electronics market, after Pakistan started easing the lockdown restrictions, in Karachi, on June 4. (Reuters File Photo)

Pakistan has recorded more than 1,00,000 coronavirus infections, officials statistics showed on Monday. The death toll in the country rose to 2,067, the health department’s data showed.

Officials said that 4,728 new infections were identified in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally in the country to 1,03,671. At least 65 fatalities were reported between Sunday and Monday, they further added.

Out of the total cases, Punjab has registered 38,903, Sindh 38,108, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 13,487, Balochistan 6,516, Islamabad 5,329, Gilgit-Baltistan 932 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 396 cases, the Ministry of National Health Services reported.

So far, 34,355 patients have fully recovered.

The authorities have conducted a total 7,05,833 tests, including 22,650 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently quarantined at his house, media reports said.

The local media quoted (PML-N) spokesperson Maryam Aurangzeb who confirmed the news.

On Sunday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon also tested positive for the contagion. Memon is currently under self-isolation as well.

Pakistan has been setting records for the number of new daily infections over the last 10 days, partly reflecting increased testing.

But of the nearly 23,000 tests daily, more than one in five have been positive over the last 10 days.

Pakistan is the 16th country to exceed 1,00,000 infections, according to news agency Reuters. The virus spread has yet to peak in Pakistan, it quoted officials as saying.