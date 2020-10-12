Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised after feeling unwell, says party

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised after feeling unwell, says party

According to the Dawn newspaper, Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi. He was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year over multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 08:09 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Karan Manral, Islamabad

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash, File)

Former Pakistan president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital, after he felt unwell on Sunday, according to a statement by the party.

“Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” PPP said in its statement that was tweeted.

The Dawn newspaper reported that Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi.

Zardari, who is named in multiple corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on medical grounds last year.



During a hearing of Zardari’s bail petition, his legal counsel advocate Farooq H Naek told the court that the former president is a chronic patient suffering from multiple ailments, reported the Dawn.

On June 30 this year, an accountability court in Islamabad issued bailable arrest warrants for former president Asif Ali Zardari in the Toshakhana gifts case which also involves former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani.

The NAB has accused Zardari and ex-prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yousuf Raza Gilani of misusing official gifts by foreign heads of states

According to the accountability bureau, Zardari and Sharif obtained cars from the Toshakana by paying 15 per cent of the cars’ price.

The bureau further alleged that Gilani facilitated Zardari and Sharif in this regard.

Zardari had paid only 15 per cent of the total cost of the cars through fake accounts, according to NAB.

He also received the cars as a gift from Libya and the UAE when he was president and used them for his personal use instead of depositing them in the treasury, the anti-graft body had alleged. (ANI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PLA rotating troops on north Pangong Tso, signals disengagement is far off
Oct 12, 2020 08:25 IST
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Oct 12, 2020 08:24 IST
‘Will go after those who tried to destroy her’: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer
Oct 12, 2020 06:49 IST
LAC talks: India to push for restoration of status quo ante
Oct 12, 2020 06:48 IST

latest news

Delhi: Pollution levels likely to dip today, reach moderate level
Oct 12, 2020 08:31 IST
Woman tweets her wish to open a bookstore in 2016, fulfils it in 2020
Oct 12, 2020 08:27 IST
Kin of Hathras rape victim, UP govt officials to appear before HC today
Oct 12, 2020 08:24 IST
83 to stick to Christmas release, Sooryavanshi pushed to 2021
Oct 12, 2020 08:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.