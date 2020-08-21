Sections
Home / World News / Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

Bannon was chief executive of the Trump campaign and after election joined the White House staff as chief strategist. He did not last long, and left the administration in August 2017.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:09 IST

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times Washington

Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and three others were arrested on Thursday. (REUTERS PHOTO.)

Steve Bannon, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, and three others were arrested on Thursday for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign for one of the president’s pet projects of building a wall along the border with Mexico.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretence that all of that money would be spent on construction,” said acting US attorney for the South District of New York in a statement announcing the arrests and charges.

The project was called “We Build the Wall”.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” the US attorney added.



Bannon was chief executive of the Trump campaign and after election joined the White House staff as chief strategist. He did not last long, and left the administration in August 2017.

The other two arrested and charged are Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Swachh Survekshan 2020: Maha 2nd cleanest state; Navi Mumbai is 3rd among cities
Aug 21, 2020 00:17 IST
State records sharpest Covid case spike for 2nd day in a row
Aug 21, 2020 00:16 IST
Don’t punish Bhushan in contempt case, says AG
Aug 21, 2020 00:12 IST
3 in 10 Delhi residents have antibodies: New sero result
Aug 21, 2020 00:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.