Sections
Home / World News / Former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party MP arrested on suspicion of rape

Former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party MP arrested on suspicion of rape

The ruling Conservative Party said it takes such allegations “extremely seriously”.

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 18:13 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, London

A statement by the Metropolitan Police said the MP has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-August. (Representational Photo )

A former UK minister and sitting Conservative Party lawmaker, who has not been named as he is yet to be charged, is out on bail after being arrested on suspicion of rape.

According to ‘The Sunday Times’, the allegations of rape against the parliamentarian were made by a former employee who alleges that the lawmaker assaulted her, forced her to have sex and left her so traumatised that she had to go to hospital.

“On Friday, July 31, the Metropolitan Police Service received allegations relating to four separate incidents involving allegations of sexual offences and assault,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“These offences are alleged to have occurred at addresses in Westminster, Lambeth and Hackney between July 2019 and January 2020. A man in his 50s was arrested on Saturday, August 1 on suspicion of rape. He has been released on bail to return on a date in mid-August,” the statement said.



The ruling Conservative Party said it takes such allegations “extremely seriously”.

“We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously. As this matter is now in the hands of the police it would be inappropriate to comment further,” a party spokesperson said.

The reports, which first appeared in the newspaper, claim that some allegations were raised with the party’s chief whip Mark Spencer and with Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons some weeks ago.

It is understood that Spencer told the woman to make a formal complaint to parliamentary authorities, who would investigate. She later went to the police.

“The chief whip takes all allegations of harassment and abuse extremely seriously and has strongly encouraged anybody who has approached him to contact the appropriate authorities, including Parliament’s independent complaints and grievance scheme, which can formally carry out independent and confidential investigations,” a statement from Spencer’s office said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hansal Mehta slams media trial of Rhea Chakraborty
Aug 02, 2020 18:33 IST
Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests Covid-19 positive, advised home isolation
Aug 02, 2020 18:27 IST
Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous pic of as she practises yoga
Aug 02, 2020 18:25 IST
TMC leader killed in Bengal’s Bankura, many workers hurt in two other districts
Aug 02, 2020 18:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.