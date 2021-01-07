Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol
Former President Barack Obama says history will rightly remember the violence at the Capitol as a moment of great dishonor and shame for the nation.
Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:07 IST
Former US President Barack Obama said the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.
“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.