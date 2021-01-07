Sections
Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol

Former President Barack Obama says history will rightly remember the violence at the Capitol as a moment of great dishonor and shame for the nation.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 07:07 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Washington

Former US President Donald Trump. (AP file photo)

Former US President Barack Obama said the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday was incited by Republican President Donald Trump.

“History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation,” Obama, a Democrat, said in a statement.

