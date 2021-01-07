Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Former US presidents denounce Capitol violence

Former US presidents denounce Capitol violence

All living Presidents condemned the violence at the US Capitol, the oldest member of the exclusive club, 96-year-old Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was “troubled” by Wednesday’s scenes, which he called a “national tragedy.”

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 11:13 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Washington

The crowd, made up of supporters of President Donald Trump, opposed the certification underway in Congress of Joe Biden’s presidential election win in November (REUTERS)

Every living former US president on Wednesday denounced the violence of a mob that stormed the Capitol building in Washington, forcing lawmakers to flee to safety and leaving one woman dead.

The crowd, made up of supporters of President Donald Trump, opposed the certification underway in Congress of Joe Biden’s presidential election win in November.

George W. Bush called out fellow Republicans for fueling the “insurrection,” likening the situation to a “banana republic.”

“I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement,” Bush’s statement said, in a barely veiled swipe at Trump.



Barack Obama also blamed Republicans and Trump, “who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election,” he said in a statement.

Also Read: ‘Moment of shame’: Obama calls on Republicans to speak out in response to US Capitol violence

Trump’s most recent predecessor called the incident “a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation.”

“But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama said, calling the events of the day “the consequences” of Trump and his supporters refusing to accept the results of last year’s election.

Bill Clinton denounced the riot as “unprecedented assault” on the US Capitol and the nation itself.

“Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country,” the Democratic former president said in a statement.

“The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.”

And the oldest member of the exclusive club, 96-year-old Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was “troubled” by Wednesday’s scenes, which he called a “national tragedy.”

“We join our fellow citizens in praying for a peaceful resolution so our nation can heal and complete the transfer of power as we have for more than two centuries,” he said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At least four dead after Trump supporters ransack US Capitol
by Yashwant Raj
Farmers’ protest live updates:Protesting farmers flag off tractor rally from Haryana
by hindustantimes.com
Centre issues advisory to check spread of bird flu: Here’s all you need to know
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
Cabinet members discussing Trump’s removal: US media
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Mark Waugh slams David Warner after early exit in Sydney Test
by hindustantimes.com
Preparations underway at school in Odisha ahead of reopening on Jan 8
by Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Incredible pictures of giraffes may make you do a double take
by Trisha Sengupta
Anupam Kher shares a candid photo with Shah Rukh Khan
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.