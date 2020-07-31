Former US prez candidate dies of Covid; Brazil first lady +ve

The late Herman Cain, former Republican presidential hopeful, at the National Press Club in Washington. (Reuters)

Herman Cain, former Republican presidential candidate and former CEO of a major pizza chain who went on to become an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump, has died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 74.

Less than two weeks before he was diagnosed with Covid-19, Cain had attended Trump’s election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where many on the US president’s campaign staff had tested positive for the infection.

Also, Brazil’s first lady and a fifth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s cabinet have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Thursday.

Science and technology minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headache. The 57-year-old is now in isolation. The presidency’s press office said in a statement later that Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, also tested positive.

The president said on Saturday that he’s recovered from Covid-19.