Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway tests positive for Covid-19

Kellyanne Conway’s announcement comes a day after US president Donald and first lady Melania shared the news of them testing Covid-19 positive.

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 08:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for Covid-19. (@KellyannePolls/Twitter Photo )

Former White House counsellor Kellyanne Conway on Saturday announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has mild symptoms.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic,” she wrote on Twitter.

Conway’s announcement comes a day after US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the disease and isolated themselves.

 



The 70-year-old president was later flown to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is being treated for the disease, the White House said. “Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

Trump’s physician Sean Conley said that the president remained fatigued but in good spirits and experts are evaluating his condition. As a precautionary measure, Trump has received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron’s polyclonal antibody cocktail, the White House doctor added.

On the first lady’s health, Dr Conley said she remains well with “only a mild cough and headache” and added that the rest of the first family “are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2”.

(With agency inputs)

