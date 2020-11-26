Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Four more students charged in France over teacher’s beheading

Four more students charged in France over teacher’s beheading

Three of the four students charged Thursday were suspected of identifying Paty to his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who then tracked him down and beheaded him in a street near his school.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:22 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

Paty’s murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on Islamist extremism and violence in a country reeling from a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 250 people. (AFP file photo)

Four teenage students have been charged in France over the killing of Samuel Paty, including three for allegedly pointing out the teacher to his murderer, a judical source said Thursday.

Three other pupils were charged with complicity earlier this month over the beheading last month of Paty, who had shown his students cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed as part of a lesson on free speech.

Three of the four students charged Thursday were suspected of identifying Paty to his killer, 18-year-old Abdullakh Anzorov, who then tracked him down and beheaded him in a street near his school.

The three, who are between 13 and 14 years old, are being charged with “complicity in a terrorist murder,” the source said.



The fourth is the daughter of Brahim Chnina, who launched a virulent online campaign against Paty denouncing the teacher’s use of the cartoons published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo.

She has been charged with “slanderous denunciation” of Paty after relating her version of events in the classroom, though she did not actually attend his civics lesson.

Paty’s murder sparked a torrent of outrage that prompted President Emmanuel Macron to crack down on Islamist extremism and violence in a country reeling from a wave of jihadist attacks since 2015 that have killed more than 250 people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pak has quietly moved 26/11 attacks accused Hafiz Saeed out of jail. He is home: Intel
Nov 26, 2020 14:49 IST
3 more PDP leaders quit party, say it has become NC’s B Team
Nov 26, 2020 15:25 IST
Metro services from NCR to Delhi suspended till further orders: DMRC
Nov 26, 2020 15:48 IST
Night curfew under active consideration, AAP government tells high court
Nov 26, 2020 16:16 IST

latest news

‘The moment Maradona saw it, he refused to cut it’
Nov 26, 2020 16:27 IST
India tackling terror with new policy and process: PM Narendra Modi
Nov 26, 2020 16:27 IST
MSTB acts against private buses charging exorbitant fares
Nov 26, 2020 16:26 IST
Four more students charged in France over teacher’s beheading
Nov 26, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.