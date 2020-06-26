Sections
Home / World News / Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

Fourth time lucky? Danish PM forced to postpone wedding again

Frederiksen had to postpone her wedding due to the EU summit.

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Copenhagen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her fiance Bo Tengberg visit Museum of Modern Art Louisiana, as the museum reopens after the coronavirus disease restrictions eased in Humlebaek, Denmark. (via REUTERS)

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen thought she had finally found a date for her wedding, but has now had to postpone it for a third time due to an EU summit, she said Thursday.

Many a wedding plan has been upended by the Covid-19 pandemic and it seems not even world leaders are immune.

“I am really looking forward to marrying this fantastic man,” Frederiksen wrote in a Facebook post alongside a photo of herself and her fiance Bo. 

“But obviously it can’t be that easy, and now there is a council meeting in Brussels called, exactly on that Saturday in July when we had planned to marry,” she wrote.



“But I have to do my work and take care of Denmark’s interests. So we have to change plans again.

“Soon we should be able to get married. I’m looking forward to saying yes to Bo (who fortunately is very patient).”

The extraordinary European Council meeting on July 17-18, which will be held in Brussels in the presence of the 27 heads of the member states, was decided last week at a virtual meeting.

It will be the first summit where the leaders will actually be present since the coronavirus lockdown began months ago.

During the meeting leaders are set to discuss a recovery plan in response to the Covid-19 crisis and a new EU budget.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India’s social inequalities reflected in coronavirus care
Jun 26, 2020 14:11 IST
Covid-19: Austrian ski resort has record rate of coronavirus antibodies
Jun 26, 2020 14:10 IST
Dixie Chicks drop Dixie from name; country group tries to ‘meet the moment’
Jun 26, 2020 14:08 IST
‘Dream comes true’: Torres, Reina, Benitez praise ‘unbelievable’ Liverpool
Jun 26, 2020 14:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.