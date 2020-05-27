Sections
France halts hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 cases: Govt

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak.

Updated: May 27, 2020 14:05 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Paris

French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 cases (AP)

French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 cases, according to new government rules Wednesday, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness.

