Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / France has 400-500 coronavirus clusters but no ‘second wave’ yet: Health Minister

France has 400-500 coronavirus clusters but no ‘second wave’ yet: Health Minister

The French health minister said that many of the current virus clusters involve abattoirs or other contained professional settings such as old age homes.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:39 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Paris

A man and a woman wearing protective face masks due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, walk past a mandatory wearing mask sign, in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on July 18, 2020. (AFP)

French authorities have reported 400 to 500 active coronavirus outbreak clusters but there are no signs of an imminent “second wave,” Health Minister Olivier Veran said Monday.

Many of the current virus clusters involve abattoirs or other contained professional settings such as old age homes, he said.

Others had resulted from family reunions during the summer holidays.

“At this point we are very far from a second wave,” Veran told Franceinfo radio, as face masks were made mandatory in all enclosed public spaces including shops, covered markets and administrative buildings.



“The goal is not to worry people excessively, but to keep them on their guard,” he said.

Nationwide the “R” number indicating the viral transmission rate now stands at 1.2, meaning 10 infected people will infect an additional 12 on average, according to the Sante Publique France health agency.

But in some areas on the French mainland, the rate is much higher, with the southern Mediterranean region including Marseille and Nice now reporting a rate of 1.55.

Brittany in western France stood at 2.6 percent -- meaning 10 infected people could infect on average 26 more people.

If the “worrying trends” continue the government will again consider regional lockdowns or even new nationwide confinement orders, Veran said, adding: “All options are on the table.”

People without face masks in public spaces risk fines of 135 euros ($155), but “we’re not going to start handing out fines for people reuniting with their families!” he added.

Asked if France had enough masks to go around, having been caught woefully short when the outbreak gained speed in March, Veran said he was focusing on ensuring there were stocks in vacation hotspots as well as the Paris region.

The government aims to have a stockpile of 60 million face masks by October, compared with just 3.5 million when the outbreak began.

France has been one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, with a coronavirus death toll of over 30,150 people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC urges mandals to follow ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ concept amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: 50.31% pass Meghalaya Board class 10 exams, check details
Jul 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Taapsee jokes about ‘B grade’ status as Kanika Dhillon shows support
Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST
Elderly couple burnt to death in another witch-hunt in Odisha
Jul 20, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.