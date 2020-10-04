Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / France, Italy search for missing victims after deadly floods

France, Italy search for missing victims after deadly floods

Emergency workers in Italy recovered two corpses Sunday in northern Liguria that they feared may have been washed away as a result of the storms that killed two other people on Saturday.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 20:17 IST

By Associated Press | Paris, Paris

A partially submerged vehicle in mud and debris in Breil-sur-Roya, south-eastern France, on October 4, 2020, after extensive flooding caused widespread damage in the Alpes-Maritimes departement. (AFP)

French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops to search for at least eight people who were missing after devastating floods hit a mountainous border region with Italy, where at least four people were killed.

Emergency workers in Italy recovered two corpses Sunday in northern Liguria that they feared may have been washed away as a result of the storms that killed two other people on Saturday.

Floods washed away houses and destroyed roads and bridges surrounding the city of Nice on the French Riviera after almost a year’s average rainfall fell in less than 12 hours. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said over 100 homes were destroyed or severely damaged.

Rescuers on Sunday were also providing emergency assistance, including food and water, to residents living in isolated villages.



The missing include two French firefighters whose vehicle was carried away by a torrent when a road collapsed south of the village of Saint-Martin-Vesubie. Authorities fear more victims as many families couldn’t reach out to relatives due to cellphone service being down.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, who flew over the area in a helicopter, expressed “grave concern” over the toll of the flooding.

About 10,500 homes were left without electricity on Sunday, French energy company Enedis said.

In Italy, the body of one person reported missing on Saturday — a French citizen of Italian origin — was found in the Roia River, the ANSA and LaPresse news agencies reported. The second one washed up closer to where the Roia empties into the Mediterranean along Italy’s border with France.

An Italian firefighter was killed on Saturday during a rescue operation in the mountainous northern region of Val d’Aosta. A search team also found a body in the Piedmont region’s Vercelli province, where a man had been swept away by floodwaters.

Italian firefighters also rescued 25 people trapped on the French side of a high mountain pass due to the flooding.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Donald Trump’s condition had been worse than revealed, confirms White House
Oct 04, 2020 19:00 IST
Bihar Assembly election 2020 latest updates: BJP CEC meeting underway
Oct 04, 2020 20:13 IST
Will ask for fresh forensic team, says SSR’s family lawyer
Oct 04, 2020 20:02 IST
KXIP vs CSK Live Score: Chawla gets Mayank , relief for CSK
Oct 04, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Glitch in e-kharid portal slows down paddy procurement in Haryana
Oct 04, 2020 20:16 IST
Lecturer appointment case: Former V-C among nine employees of Sirsa varsity booked for violating norms
Oct 04, 2020 20:14 IST
MP govt takes u-turn, allows large Durga idols, big pandals and Ramleela
Oct 04, 2020 20:11 IST
Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0 in 1st women’s clásico
Oct 04, 2020 20:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.