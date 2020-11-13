Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / France marks 5 years since deadly Nov 13 Paris attacks under high alert

France marks 5 years since deadly Nov 13 Paris attacks under high alert

France’s deadliest peacetime attack deeply shook the nation. It led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home. The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert for terrorist attacks.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 19:16 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Paris

The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert for terrorist attacks after three Islamic extremist attacks since September have killed four people (AFP)

In silence and mourning, France marked five years since 130 people were killed by Islamic State extremists who targeted the Bataclan concert hall, Paris cafes and the national stadium in a series of coordinated attacks.

It was France’s deadliest peacetime attack, deeply shaking the nation. It led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home.

Five years later, Prime Minister Jean Castex was leading silent ceremonies Friday at the multiple sites targeted by coordinated attackers around the French capital on November 13, 2015. The Stade de France in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis, the Bataclan, and five cafes in eastern Paris where gunfire shattered the balmy Friday night.

The public could not join this year’s commemorations because of France’s partial virus lockdown.

The ceremonies came as France is again under high alert for terrorist attacks after three Islamic extremist attacks since September have killed four people.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 8 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 19:43 IST
India wraps up 1st round of tests for missile that can shoot plane 30 km away
Nov 13, 2020 18:32 IST
PM Modi likely to spend Diwali with soldiers at Western border
Nov 13, 2020 19:33 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST

latest news

High food prices hurting country’s poor, pain to persist
Nov 13, 2020 20:34 IST
‘On steroids’: Hurricanes are becoming turbocharged, harder to predict
Nov 13, 2020 20:31 IST
Congress MLAs in Bihar authorise high command to nominate CLP leader
Nov 13, 2020 20:23 IST
Yogi credits PM Modi for Ram Mandir, reveals vision for transformed Ayodhya
Nov 13, 2020 20:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.