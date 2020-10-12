Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex

France must avoid general Covid-19 lockdown by all means, says PM Castex

Speaking Monday on France Info radio, Castex urged the public to wear face coverings as much as possible, keep contacts to a minimum and take other basic sanitary measures to avoid infection.

Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 14:41 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

“I’m not asking anything revolutionary,” Castex said. It’s essential for companies to keep working, and children to keep going to school, he said. (Reuters file photo)

France must avoid another general lockdown by all means possible in the face of a “very strong” resurgence of Covid-19, said Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Speaking Monday on France Info radio, Castex urged the public to wear face coverings as much as possible, keep contacts to a minimum and take other basic sanitary measures to avoid infection.

“I’m not asking anything revolutionary,” Castex said. It’s essential for companies to keep working, and children to keep going to school, he said.

Also Read: Soaring coronavirus cases put more French cities on alert



France has emphasized local measures to combat a surge in coronavirus cases in recent weeks after a two-month national lockdown in the spring devastated the economy. With new infections spiking to fresh highs, there’s little evidence the piecemeal approach is working.



Toulouse and Montpellier this weekend joined other French cities that have been placed on maximum alert as the number of coronavirus cases in the country rose by nearly 27,000 on Saturday. Bars, casinos and exhibitions in the cities will close while restaurants, cinemas and museums have to abide by stricter health rules starting Monday.

New phone app

The government plans to release a new “stop-covid” mobile-phone app on Oct. 22 to help contain the virus, Castex said. The government is also considering additional unspecified measures if the situation doesn’t improve in the next 15 days, he said.

Separately, President Emmanuel Macron will not be isolating after coming into contact with French Polynesia President Édouard Fritch, who has tested positive for the coronavirus, because Macron has followed sanitary protocols meticulously, with masks and social distancing, according to the Elysee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
Sitharaman announces Rs 12,000-crore interest-free 50-year loan to states
Oct 12, 2020 13:55 IST
Hours after quitting Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joins BJP
Oct 12, 2020 14:28 IST
DRDO fires Nirbhay cruise missile into sea, hits abort after 8 minutes
Oct 12, 2020 12:24 IST

latest news

Farm bills 2020: CM Kejriwal joins AAP protest at Jantar Mantar
Oct 12, 2020 14:43 IST
Scientists return from Arctic with wealth of climate data
Oct 12, 2020 14:39 IST
NEET UG Result 2020 to be declared on October 16: Ramesh Pokhriyal
Oct 12, 2020 14:37 IST
Stars among the stars: Dhoni, Kohli, Akshay at top of endorsement battle!
Oct 12, 2020 14:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.