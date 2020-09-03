Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / France registers over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases over 24 hrs for second time

France registers over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases over 24 hrs for second time

The number of people in intensive care with the disease rose again for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, up by 18 to 464, and the number of people in hospital also rose for a fifth day in a row, up 11 to 4,643.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 23:09 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

The health ministry reported that the cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 300,181, up by 7,157, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31 during lockdown. (Reuters Photo)

France registered more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the health ministry said on Thursday, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

The health ministry reported that the cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 300,181, up by 7,157, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31 during lockdown. It had reported an increase of 7,017 cases on Wednesday and first reached the 7,000 level again last week.

While the lockdown record for daily infections has not yet been broken, the seven-day moving average - which smooths out daily reporting irregularities - rose to 5,783, and is above the record set during lockdown for a seventh day.

During lockdown, which ran from March 17 to May 10, the seven-day moving average of new infections set a high of 4,537 on April 1.



The number of people in intensive care with the disease rose again for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday, up by 18 to 464, and the number of people in hospital also rose for a fifth day in a row, up 11 to 4,643.

The death toll increased by 20 to 30,706, the fourth consecutive day of a double-digit death toll.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister seeks meeting with Rajnath Singh amid LAC row
Sep 03, 2020 23:30 IST
Russia reiterates it won’t supply arms to Pakistan
Sep 03, 2020 23:16 IST
CBI says most reports attributed to it in Sushant Singh Rajput case not ‘credible’
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST
‘Imperative for India and China to reach an accommodation’: S Jaishankar
Sep 03, 2020 22:57 IST

latest news

CM launches probe into MP rice distribution case
Sep 03, 2020 23:28 IST
Pironkova comeback continues with win over Muguruza
Sep 03, 2020 23:28 IST
Three-wheeler gang in Ludhiana steals Rs 40,000 from Barnala trader
Sep 03, 2020 23:27 IST
Monsoon pattern may see rapid shift
Sep 03, 2020 23:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.