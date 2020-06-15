Sections
France reopens economy to quicken recovery from Covid-19 crisis

France, which has reported at least 29,398 deaths from the coronavirus in hospitals and nursing homes, was under strict lockdown from March 17 to May 11, before gradually easing restrictions

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 05:35 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Paris

A woman rides an electric bike as the country eases lockdown measures taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Paris, France on June 14, 2020. (Reuters Photo )

President Emmanuel Macron announced that France is fully reopening its economy, including all restaurants, to accelerate the country’s recovery after virus crisis.

Macron said restaurants in the Paris region will be allowed to open indoor seating starting on Monday. Until then, only outdoor seating was permitted.

Restaurants in other French regions have already reopened.

From June 22, all nursery schools, primary schools and junior high schools will be open and mandatory for all students — instead of classes capped to small groups and many children staying at home.



Macron also confirmed that the second round of local elections that have been interrupted by the virus lockdown will take place on June 28.

“We must relaunch our economy,” Macron said.

France is reopening its borders with other European countries at midnight and will start allowing visitors from other continents on July 1st.

The country, which has reported at least 29,398 deaths from the virus in hospitals and nursing homes, has been under strict lockdown from March 17 to May 11, before gradually easing restrictions.

