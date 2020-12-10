Sections
France reports second bird flu outbreak on farm

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 14:17 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Paris

Highly contagious bird flu has been detected at a second farm in the Landes region in southwest France. (Reuters)

Highly contagious bird flu has been detected at a second farm in the Landes region in southwest France, the local authorities said, as the disease continues to spread across Europe.

The outbreak occurred in the Saint-Geours-de-Maremne district of the Landes region where a first farm case of highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed earlier this week.

As in the previous outbreak, the authorities had set up a security zone around the farm, the local prefecture said in a statement late on Wednesday.

