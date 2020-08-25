France’s coronavirus infections below last week’s highs

Sections
The French health ministry said it had recorded 3,304 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, well below daily highs seen last week and taking the cumulative total to 248,158.

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:21 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Niyati Singh, Paris

The number of new infections was above the 1,995 reported on Monday - which traditionally shows a dip - but remained well below Sunday’s new post-lockdown record of 4,897 and below levels above 3,600 reported in the second half of last week. (File photo for representation)

The number of new infections was above the 1,995 reported on Monday - which traditionally shows a dip - but remained well below Sunday’s new post-lockdown record of 4,897 and below levels above 3,600 reported in the second half of last week.

The ministry also said the death toll rose by 16 to 30,544, while the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 fell to a new post-lockdown low of 4,600.

The number of people in intensive care rose by 11 to 410 and is now back up to levels last seen end July.



